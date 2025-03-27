Alleged Cash Cache Sparks Judicial Controversy

The Supreme Court-appointed three-member panel is delving into allegations of cash found at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, following a late-night fire incident that drew firefighters to the scene.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg appeared before the inquiry committee, denying any cash discovery claims. High Court bar associations urged the Chief Justice of India to reconsider the proposed transfer of Judge Varma, with assurances that demands would be considered.

The Supreme Court responded by publicly releasing the inquiry report, complete with photos and videos, amid the swirling controversy. Justice Varma refuted the allegations, asserting no cash was hidden by him or his family, while the case continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)