Left Menu

Strengthening Philippines-U.S. Defense Ties

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro expressed gratitude to the U.S. for its support and reiterated a commitment to regional security. During U.S. Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit, Teodoro emphasized the importance of preparedness and collaboration to counter future threats and uphold international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:24 IST
Strengthening Philippines-U.S. Defense Ties
Gilberto Teodoro
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has expressed appreciation for the continued support from treaty ally the United States, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening regional deterrents to threats.

During U.S. Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to the Philippines, Teodoro highlighted the necessity of being properly equipped to prevent and address potential threats, ensuring collective security for mutual defense.

Teodoro further emphasized the importance of upholding international law through alliances and partnerships, marking a significant step in enhancing defense cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025