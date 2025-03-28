Strengthening Philippines-U.S. Defense Ties
Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro expressed gratitude to the U.S. for its support and reiterated a commitment to regional security. During U.S. Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit, Teodoro emphasized the importance of preparedness and collaboration to counter future threats and uphold international law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:24 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has expressed appreciation for the continued support from treaty ally the United States, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening regional deterrents to threats.
During U.S. Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to the Philippines, Teodoro highlighted the necessity of being properly equipped to prevent and address potential threats, ensuring collective security for mutual defense.
Teodoro further emphasized the importance of upholding international law through alliances and partnerships, marking a significant step in enhancing defense cooperation between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
