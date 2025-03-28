Strengthening Philippines-U.S. Defense Ties

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has expressed appreciation for the continued support from treaty ally the United States, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening regional deterrents to threats.

During U.S. Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to the Philippines, Teodoro highlighted the necessity of being properly equipped to prevent and address potential threats, ensuring collective security for mutual defense.

Teodoro further emphasized the importance of upholding international law through alliances and partnerships, marking a significant step in enhancing defense cooperation between the two nations.

