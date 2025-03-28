BJP Leaders Demand Action Against Insensitive Social Media Memes

BJP leaders in Meerut on Friday expressed strong disapproval over the rampant spread of memes and posts on social media concerning the gruesome murder of former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput. The crime, allegedly committed by his wife and her lover, has become a subject of online ridicule.

Under the leadership of former BJP Yuva Morcha national executive member Ankit Chaudhary, party officials have formally requested Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to impose a ban on this insensitive content. A letter was also submitted to the Meerut District Magistrate, urging the removal of such memetic material across various digital platforms.

Chaudhary criticized these acts as a loss of humanity, highlighting how insensitive memes overshadowed the tragic murder in Meerut's Brahmpuri area. He contends these posts not only mock the victim's family but also harm India's cultural image, insisting on stricter action against social media platforms that permit such content.

(With inputs from agencies.)