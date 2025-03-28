Left Menu

High Court Denies Bail in Terror Aid Case

The Bombay High Court denied bail to Allahrakha Abu Bakar Manoori, accused of aiding terrorist activities. Charged with providing vehicles and arms for devastating attacks, he faces life imprisonment. The court emphasized the severe nature of the charges and noted significant progress in the trial process.

The Bombay High Court has refused bail to Allahrakha Abu Bakar Manoori, who has been imprisoned for seven years over allegations of aiding terrorist acts. The charges against him include supposedly supplying vehicles and arms to individuals trained in Pakistan for carrying out attacks.

A division bench, comprising Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak, underscored the gravity of the offense, emphasizing the significant threat it posed to national security. They pointed out the potential life sentence Manoori could face if found guilty.

The court indicated that the trial had reached an advanced stage and expressed the prosecution's commitment to concluding proceedings by the end of the year, further cementing their decision against granting bail.

