Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Life for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A Kerala court sentenced 53-year-old Sunil to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The crime occurred from October 2021 to August 2023, resulting in the girl's pregnancy. In addition, the convict was fined Rs 6 lakh, with provisions for further imprisonment in case of non-payment.

Updated: 28-03-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A 53-year-old resident of Chenneerkara, identified as Sunil, has been sentenced to life in prison by a special court in central Kerala for the rape of a minor girl. This significant verdict was delivered on Friday, marking a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice for the victim.

The disturbing incidents took place at the victim's home between October 2021 and August 2023, culminating in her pregnancy and the subsequent birth of a baby boy. The presiding judge, Doni Thomas Varghese of the Pathanamthitta fast-track special court, also mandated a Rs 6 lakh fine to be paid by the convict.

The ruling aims to restore some measure of justice for the victim, with the District Legal Services Authority tasked with facilitating her rehabilitation. Additionally, the court order specifies three extra years of rigorous imprisonment for Sunil should he default on the fine payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

