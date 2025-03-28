Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Life for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A 53-year-old resident of Chenneerkara, identified as Sunil, has been sentenced to life in prison by a special court in central Kerala for the rape of a minor girl. This significant verdict was delivered on Friday, marking a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice for the victim.

The disturbing incidents took place at the victim's home between October 2021 and August 2023, culminating in her pregnancy and the subsequent birth of a baby boy. The presiding judge, Doni Thomas Varghese of the Pathanamthitta fast-track special court, also mandated a Rs 6 lakh fine to be paid by the convict.

The ruling aims to restore some measure of justice for the victim, with the District Legal Services Authority tasked with facilitating her rehabilitation. Additionally, the court order specifies three extra years of rigorous imprisonment for Sunil should he default on the fine payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)