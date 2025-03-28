Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Fallen Heroes and Unfinished Battle in Kathua

The encounter near Jammu's Kathua has led to the deaths of four policemen and three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists. The operation continues as officers strive to retrieve missing weapons and confront terrorists holding out in the forest. The valiant efforts of the security personnel demonstrate unwavering bravery amidst intense gunfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu's Kathua resulted in the deaths of four policemen. Security forces continue their efforts to suppress the threat amidst ongoing crossfire.

The operation, marked by bravery, began following increased terrorist activity near the International Border. Security personnel face enormous challenges in the forested terrain.

Support from Army and CRPF units underscores the high-stakes nature of this mission as they strive to bring closure to the operation, despite an incomplete retrieval of weapons and persistent lookout for remaining terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

