Tragic Encounter: Fallen Heroes and Unfinished Battle in Kathua

A deadly encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu's Kathua resulted in the deaths of four policemen. Security forces continue their efforts to suppress the threat amidst ongoing crossfire.

The operation, marked by bravery, began following increased terrorist activity near the International Border. Security personnel face enormous challenges in the forested terrain.

Support from Army and CRPF units underscores the high-stakes nature of this mission as they strive to bring closure to the operation, despite an incomplete retrieval of weapons and persistent lookout for remaining terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)