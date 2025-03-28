Left Menu

Gujarat HC Extends Asaram's Bail Amidst Legal Complexities

The Gujarat High Court granted temporary bail for three months to Asaram, serving a life sentence for rape, citing medical grounds. Following a split decision by the judges, his bail continues until medical treatment concludes. Previously, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail until March 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabd | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:06 IST
Gujarat HC Extends Asaram's Bail Amidst Legal Complexities
Asaram
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has extended temporary bail for three months to the controversial figure Asaram, who is currently serving a life sentence for a rape conviction, on medical grounds. This decision follows a previous interim bail by the Supreme Court valid until March 31, owing to the ongoing ayurvedic treatment for Asaram in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The decision emerged after a split verdict by the Gujarat High Court division bench. While Justice Ilesh J Vora sanctioned the bail, Justice Sandeep Bhatt opposed it. Subsequently, the matter was referred to Justice A S Supehia, who ultimately ruled in favor of the extension after considering Asaram's medical condition and treatment needs.

Asaram's legal team, led by senior advocate Shalin Mehta, indicated that further steps are needed to ensure Asaram does not return to custody in Jodhpur once the bail period concludes. The debate continues as the Gujarat government seeks thorough verification of the medical necessity, although the court found no misuse of the previous bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025