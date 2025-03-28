Gujarat HC Extends Asaram's Bail Amidst Legal Complexities

The Gujarat High Court has extended temporary bail for three months to the controversial figure Asaram, who is currently serving a life sentence for a rape conviction, on medical grounds. This decision follows a previous interim bail by the Supreme Court valid until March 31, owing to the ongoing ayurvedic treatment for Asaram in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The decision emerged after a split verdict by the Gujarat High Court division bench. While Justice Ilesh J Vora sanctioned the bail, Justice Sandeep Bhatt opposed it. Subsequently, the matter was referred to Justice A S Supehia, who ultimately ruled in favor of the extension after considering Asaram's medical condition and treatment needs.

Asaram's legal team, led by senior advocate Shalin Mehta, indicated that further steps are needed to ensure Asaram does not return to custody in Jodhpur once the bail period concludes. The debate continues as the Gujarat government seeks thorough verification of the medical necessity, although the court found no misuse of the previous bail.

