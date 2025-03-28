Women's Safety in Odisha: Central Scheme or Central Joke?

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khare has claimed that the issue of women's safety in Odisha under both BJD and BJP rule has become a 'joke,' citing an alleged rise in crimes against women. At a recent press conference, Khare called out the BJP's administration for not establishing a House Committee to investigate these concerns.

Amidst Assembly disruptions, Congress MLAs have been demanding this inquiry since the BJP assumed power nine months ago. Their protests resulted in suspensions from the Assembly. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asserted a significant decrease in crimes against women since the BJP took office.

Khare accused the BJD of remaining silent while Congress advocates for women's safety. He ridiculed the BJP's nationwide initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in light of the current scenario, warning that the people of Odisha will hold the government accountable for its negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)