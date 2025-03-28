Tragedy and Triumph: Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli District

In February 2025, an avalanche devastated a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, leading to the tragic death of eight laborers, the government reported to Parliament.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth announced several measures being implemented to enhance safety and prevent future incidents. These include regular safety drills for those working in high-risk areas.

The government has initiated compensation measures for the affected families, disbursing Rs 4 lakh to each of the victims' families. Additional relief proposals under the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund are in progress.

