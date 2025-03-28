Tragedy and Triumph: Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli District
In February 2025, an avalanche in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, resulted in eight casualties among BRO personnel. The Indian government is taking preventive measures, including safety drills, to mitigate future risks. Compensation has been provided to the victims' families, and relief proposals are underway.
In February 2025, an avalanche devastated a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, leading to the tragic death of eight laborers, the government reported to Parliament.
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth announced several measures being implemented to enhance safety and prevent future incidents. These include regular safety drills for those working in high-risk areas.
The government has initiated compensation measures for the affected families, disbursing Rs 4 lakh to each of the victims' families. Additional relief proposals under the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund are in progress.
