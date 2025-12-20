Punjab's Standoff: Government vs. Centre on Rural Employment Bill

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema declared a special legislative session on December 30, aiming to deliberate the perceived threats posed by the VB-G RAM G Bill. This legislation, according to Cheema, could undermine the employment rights of economically disadvantaged populations in Punjab and across India.

The bill, set to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), claims to increase employment to 125 days annually. However, Cheema criticized the reduction in project scope, asserting it potentially limits job availability to under 10 days.

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, opposed this move, claiming it burdens states financially. They argue the Centre has cut its funding share, potentially crippling state resources to uphold the scheme's obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)