Dramatic Arrest in Gym Trainer Murder Case

In a coordinated effort, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, alongside Himachal Pradesh Police, has detained four suspects involved in the gruesome murder of a gym trainer. The accused, part of the Harpreet Happo gang, were arrested in McLeodganj following a strategic tip-off.

The apprehension unfolded smoothly as intelligence led authorities to the gang's hideout, where they discovered two pistols, live ammunition, and the vehicle used in the crime. This operation marks a significant breakthrough, shedding light on the gang's broader criminal network and their dangerous directives from foreign handlers.

The suspects have been placed under Punjab Police custody for further interrogation. Investigations are intensifying in Kangra district to uncover potential local ties and expansive organized crime connections.

