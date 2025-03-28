Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest in Gym Trainer Murder Case

In a joint operation, the Punjab and Himachal Pradesh police arrested four members of the Harpreet Happo gang for the murder of a gym trainer. The suspects, linked to a killing directed by foreign-based handlers, were apprehended in McLeodganj following a tip-off, recovering weapons used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:42 IST
In a coordinated effort, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, alongside Himachal Pradesh Police, has detained four suspects involved in the gruesome murder of a gym trainer. The accused, part of the Harpreet Happo gang, were arrested in McLeodganj following a strategic tip-off.

The apprehension unfolded smoothly as intelligence led authorities to the gang's hideout, where they discovered two pistols, live ammunition, and the vehicle used in the crime. This operation marks a significant breakthrough, shedding light on the gang's broader criminal network and their dangerous directives from foreign handlers.

The suspects have been placed under Punjab Police custody for further interrogation. Investigations are intensifying in Kangra district to uncover potential local ties and expansive organized crime connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

