Left Menu

Punjab Assembly Sparks Controversy Over Jathedars' Removal

The removal of three jathedars by the SGPC has ignited protests in the Punjab Assembly, with lawmakers uniting to criticize the decision affecting Sikh sentiment. Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains called for a serious discussion. The dispute highlights tensions over religious leadership and political maneuvers within Sikh organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:39 IST
Punjab Assembly Sparks Controversy Over Jathedars' Removal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Assembly witnessed an unusual unity on Friday as both ruling and opposition members rebuked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) decision to remove three jathedars. The move, perceived as a blow to Sikh sentiments, led to state Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains demanding an in-depth discussion.

In a significant turn of events on March 7, the SGPC ousted Giani Raghbir Singh from his post as Jathedar of Akal Takht, citing inadequate leadership amid growing challenges. Giani Sultan Singh faced a similar fate as Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, following the earlier removal of Giani Harpreet Singh from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali voiced strong condemnation while Shiromani Akali Dal leaders disagreed, accusing him of undermining Akal Takht's authority through political maneuvering. Allegations of non-compliance with a religious edict and political self-interest continue to escalate tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025