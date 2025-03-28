Punjab Assembly Sparks Controversy Over Jathedars' Removal

The Punjab Assembly witnessed an unusual unity on Friday as both ruling and opposition members rebuked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) decision to remove three jathedars. The move, perceived as a blow to Sikh sentiments, led to state Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains demanding an in-depth discussion.

In a significant turn of events on March 7, the SGPC ousted Giani Raghbir Singh from his post as Jathedar of Akal Takht, citing inadequate leadership amid growing challenges. Giani Sultan Singh faced a similar fate as Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, following the earlier removal of Giani Harpreet Singh from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali voiced strong condemnation while Shiromani Akali Dal leaders disagreed, accusing him of undermining Akal Takht's authority through political maneuvering. Allegations of non-compliance with a religious edict and political self-interest continue to escalate tensions in the region.

