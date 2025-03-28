Left Menu

Justice Served 17 Years Late in Odisha Rape Case

An 87-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl in Odisha's Ganjam district in 2008. The court recorded statements from 18 witnesses and imposed a fine on the convict, Saheba Badatya. The case was registered under IPC and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:40 IST
A court in Odisha's Ganjam district has delivered justice 17 years after a heinous crime was committed. The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was raped by an 87-year-old man. The special track court sentenced the convict, Saheba Badatya, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The verdict, pronounced by judge Soudamin Singh, came after detailed deliberation on the statements of 18 witnesses, as well as police and medical reports. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, with an additional six-month jail term if the fine remains unpaid.

The incident took place on February 23, 2008, when the victim visited the convict's residence. Following a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered at Jarada police station under IPC and POCSO Act.

