Federal Judge Halts Deportations to Unfamiliar Nations

In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge has issued a nationwide temporary restraining order against the U.S. administration's policy of deporting migrants to countries where they lack any existing ties.

The decision was handed down by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy during a Boston hearing, offering protection to migrants facing final deportation orders.

This ruling demands that migrants be given the opportunity to raise claims of potential persecution or torture before being sent to unfamiliar nations.

