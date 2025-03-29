Federal Judge Halts Deportations to Unfamiliar Nations
A federal judge has blocked the U.S. administration from deporting migrants to countries where they have no ties, without allowing them to claim fear of persecution. The ruling provides a temporary safeguard against the swift removal of migrants to unidentified nations during immigration hearings.
In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge has issued a nationwide temporary restraining order against the U.S. administration's policy of deporting migrants to countries where they lack any existing ties.
The decision was handed down by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy during a Boston hearing, offering protection to migrants facing final deportation orders.
This ruling demands that migrants be given the opportunity to raise claims of potential persecution or torture before being sent to unfamiliar nations.
