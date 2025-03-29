Justice Department's Controversial Gun Rights Probe in LA

The U.S. Justice Department has ignited controversy with its recent launch of a civil rights investigation into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department over delayed concealed carry permits. Critics argue this marks a departure from traditional practices, previously focused on discrimination and police misconduct.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the 'pattern or practice' inquiry, citing concerns over potential Second Amendment rights violations. Proponents of gun rights emphasize constitutional protections, whereas gun control advocates see the U.S.'s firearm violence as a call for stricter regulations.

The LA Sheriff's Department, facing a lawsuit for its permit processing delays, cites a staffing shortage as the main cause. With the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division now taking on gun rights cases, opponents view this as a misuse of civil rights enforcement, sparking further debate.

