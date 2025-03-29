Left Menu

Judicial Block on VOA Dismantling: A Halt to Administrative Overreach

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle Voice of America by blocking job cuts and office closures. Judge James Paul Oetken ruled the move as arbitrary, preserving the positions of over 1,200 staff members at the international broadcaster.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has intervened to stop the Trump administration's plans to dismantle the Voice of America, a renowned U.S. government-funded international broadcaster. The ruling, delivered by Judge James Paul Oetken, described the administration's move as arbitrary and capricious, effectively hindering the scheme to drastically reduce VOA's workforce and operations.

The judge's temporary restraining order blocks the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees VOA, from firing over 1,200 staff members or executing any further layoffs, leave placements, or furloughs. The agency is also restricted from shutting down offices or demanding overseas employees return to the U.S.

This development serves as a significant check against the administration's attempts to curtail the operations of a key U.S. news service with a long-standing history, bolstering the positions of its dedicated journalists and engineers amid uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

