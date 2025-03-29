Left Menu

Proactive Governance: Reducing Atrocities and Empowering Communities in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu saw a 6% decrease in cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, thanks to awareness campaigns. Violence-prone areas shrank by 19%. Compensations, job provisions, and educational initiatives were enhanced, while women's livelihoods improved through increased subsidies.

The Tamil Nadu government, spearheaded by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has achieved significant progress in reducing cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. This year, cases decreased by six percent, attributed to effective awareness campaigns and proactive measures.

Violence-prone areas have seen a reduction from 445 in 2021 to 368 in 2024. Chief Minister Stalin highlighted at a Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting that under the DMK administration, initiatives were launched to support affected communities, providing over Rs 207.26 crore in compensation, and securing jobs and pensions for impacted families.

Concrete steps towards educational and economic empowerment have been taken, with literacy and employment enhanced through skills programs. Women beneficiaries received increased subsidies for income-generating activities, and infrastructure investments were made in police and rescue services, showcasing a focused approach to socio-economic development.

