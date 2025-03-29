Left Menu

Sudan Army Seizes Key Market Amid Ongoing Strife

The Sudanese army announced it has taken control of Souq Libya, a major market in Omdurman, from the RSF during their two-year conflict. This development is part of the army's effort to dominate the capital area, amidst a wider humanitarian crisis and regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:50 IST
Sudan Army Seizes Key Market Amid Ongoing Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Sudanese army has reported securing Souq Libya, a significant commercial hub in Omdurman, which had been a strategic post for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) amid their prolonged conflict. This move follows the army's declaration of victory over RSF in Khartoum, asserting control over most of the capital.

The ongoing battle between the army and RSF has instigated widespread ethnic violence, manifesting into what the United Nations labels as the largest humanitarian crisis globally, with parts of Sudan experiencing famine. The army now claims control of the market in western Omdurman, its forces having captured weapons and gear left by RSF.

Souq Libya stands as one of Sudan's foremost commercial areas. While the army mostly dominates Omdurman and its key military bases, the RSF still holds some positions. The conflict, initially fueled by a power tussle ahead of a move to civilian governance, has displaced over 12 million people and pushed half the nation's population into severe hunger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025