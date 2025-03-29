Sudan Army Seizes Key Market Amid Ongoing Strife

The Sudanese army has reported securing Souq Libya, a significant commercial hub in Omdurman, which had been a strategic post for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) amid their prolonged conflict. This move follows the army's declaration of victory over RSF in Khartoum, asserting control over most of the capital.

The ongoing battle between the army and RSF has instigated widespread ethnic violence, manifesting into what the United Nations labels as the largest humanitarian crisis globally, with parts of Sudan experiencing famine. The army now claims control of the market in western Omdurman, its forces having captured weapons and gear left by RSF.

Souq Libya stands as one of Sudan's foremost commercial areas. While the army mostly dominates Omdurman and its key military bases, the RSF still holds some positions. The conflict, initially fueled by a power tussle ahead of a move to civilian governance, has displaced over 12 million people and pushed half the nation's population into severe hunger.

