Bihar’s Bitumen Scam: Former Minister Convicted

A special CBI court in Ranchi convicted former Bihar Minister Md. Illiyas Hussain and four others in a 27-year-old bitumen transportation scam. They received a three-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 32 lakh each. The scam involved misappropriating bitumen transportation from Haldia to Kolkata.

A special CBI court in Ranchi handed down a conviction to former Bihar Minister Md. Illiyas Hussain and four others on Saturday for their involvement in the 27-year-old bitumen transportation scam, according to officials.

The court sentenced Hussain, his former Secretary Shahabuddin Baigh, and three associates — Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Ashok Kumar Agarwal, and Vinay Kumar Sinha — to three years of rigorous imprisonment and fined each Rs 32 lakh, sources divulged.

Officials explained that the scam involved alleged criminal transportation of bitumen from Haldia to RCD Hazaribagh via Barauni, which, it was discovered, never occurred. Instead, bitumen was allegedly sold in Kolkata's open market while transportation charges were still claimed, they added. The CBI's investigation, dating back to 1997 with a chargesheet filed in 2001, culminated in these convictions.

