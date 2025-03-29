Judicial Vindication: Justice Nirmal Yadav Acquitted in Notorious Cash-at-Door Case

Almost two decades on, Justice Nirmal Yadav, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been acquitted in the often-cited cash-at-judge's-door case. A special CBI court delivered the verdict, clearing Yadav and four others of any wrongdoing. The judgement was announced by Judge Alka Malik.

The case, which drew substantial public attention, involved a Rs 15 lakh cash packet delivered to the residence of another judge in an alleged bribery incident to sway a property deal. Defence counsel Vishal Garg Narwana confirmed all surviving accused were exonerated of the charges that many believe tarnished reputations.

The 17-year legal saga saw numerous delays attributed to the CBI, as investigations dragged on with frequent requests for new witnesses. Nonetheless, the acquittal brings closure to a case that encapsulates issues of judicial integrity and procedural delays within the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)