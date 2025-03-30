Left Menu

Zelenskiy Demands Strong Western Response to Daily Russian Drone Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a robust response from Western nations following continuous Russian drone attacks. Reports indicate substantial civilian casualties and damage in multiple Ukrainian cities, and discussions with military officials suggest Ukrainian forces are taking strategic actions inside Russian territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 02:06 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged a firm reaction from Western allies in response to relentless Russian drone assaults on Ukrainian soil. His appeal came as officials in Kharkiv reported an attack resulting in one fatality and 14 injuries.

Overnight strikes in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih led to additional casualties. Highlighting the threat, Zelenskiy stressed that these attacks jeopardize international diplomatic efforts. He pointed out that the Ukrainian military downed 94 out of 172 drones launched by Russia overnight.

The U.S. has brokered two ceasefires recently, aimed at facilitating Black Sea shipping and protecting energy infrastructure. However, violations have been reported by both Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy noted ongoing Ukrainian military operations on the extensive front line and inside Russian territory to mitigate the conflict's impact.

