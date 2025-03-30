Tesla Takedown: Protests Target Elon Musk Amid Controversial Government Role

Protesters rallied outside Tesla dealerships in the U.S. and Europe on Saturday, opposing Elon Musk's role in Donald Trump's government. Demonstrators assembled in hundreds, driven by Musk's headship of the Department of Government Efficiency, which facilitated agency shutdowns and led to widespread unease about his authoritarian tendencies.

The movement, dubbed 'Tesla Takedown', sought to capitalize on dwindling Tesla sales by encircling all 277 U.S. showrooms. Protesters, including celebrities and lawmakers, raised their voices against Musk's decisions, punctuating a global wave of dissent that transcended traditional political and geographical boundaries.

Amid the protests, which included some vandalism, Musk remained confident in Tesla's robust future. Despite sales slumps and protests, Musk assured employees of continued success. However, analysts have noted the significant challenge Musk faces in navigating this storm of criticism and restoring investor confidence.

