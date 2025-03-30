Left Menu

Deadly Drone Assaults Rock Kharkiv: Hospitals and Homes Targeted

Russian drones attacked a military hospital, shopping centre, and residential blocks in Kharkiv, injuring at least 25 and killing two people. This latest attack intensifies accusations of Russia's deliberate targeting amidst ongoing air strikes in Ukraine since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 04:39 IST
In a late Saturday assault, Russian drones devastated key areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulting in two fatalities and at least 25 injuries, reports from local authorities stated.

The Ukrainian military condemned the strike as "deliberate, targeted shelling," emphasizing its grave impact on a military hospital. Servicemen receiving treatment there were reportedly among the injured, reflecting an ongoing series of targeted attacks since the onset of the invasion in 2022.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that, in addition to the deaths, 27 people had been injured. Among the hurt was a 15-year-old girl in critical condition. Rescue crews sifted through debris and damaged structures, as the regional governor and local prosecutors documented varying accounts of the casualties.

