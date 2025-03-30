Left Menu

Kidnapping at Sea: Chinese Nationals Missing After Pirate Attack in Ghana

Three Chinese nationals are missing from a Ghanaian fishing vessel following a suspected pirate attack. Armed individuals boarded the ship, firing warning shots. Once the pirates left, the captain, chief mate, and chief engineer were found missing. Investigations by Ghana's navy are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 08:34 IST
Kidnapping at Sea: Chinese Nationals Missing After Pirate Attack in Ghana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three Chinese nationals are unaccounted for after what authorities in Ghana describe as a suspected pirate attack on a fishing vessel. The Ghanaian-registered ship was boarded by seven armed individuals on Thursday.

According to Ghana's military, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. local time, with shots being fired as a warning. After a tense three-hour ordeal, the crew emerged from hiding to discover their captain, chief mate, and chief engineer were missing.

The vessel, identified as MENGXIN 1, is currently docked at the Tema Fishing Harbour. Investigations by Ghana's navy into the suspected pirate attack are ongoing, while the Chinese embassy in Accra has declined to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

