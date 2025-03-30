Kidnapping at Sea: Chinese Nationals Missing After Pirate Attack in Ghana

Three Chinese nationals are unaccounted for after what authorities in Ghana describe as a suspected pirate attack on a fishing vessel. The Ghanaian-registered ship was boarded by seven armed individuals on Thursday.

According to Ghana's military, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. local time, with shots being fired as a warning. After a tense three-hour ordeal, the crew emerged from hiding to discover their captain, chief mate, and chief engineer were missing.

The vessel, identified as MENGXIN 1, is currently docked at the Tema Fishing Harbour. Investigations by Ghana's navy into the suspected pirate attack are ongoing, while the Chinese embassy in Accra has declined to comment.

