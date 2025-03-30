Left Menu

US and Japan Strengthen Military Alliance Amidst Rising Chinese Aggression

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirms Japan as a key ally against Chinese military assertion, announcing upgrades to Japan's military command. The US and Japan plan increased cooperation in missile development and military maintenance, emphasizing readiness amidst concerns over potential conflicts, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

US and Japan Strengthen Military Alliance Amidst Rising Chinese Aggression
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has labeled Japan as an "indispensable partner" in countering China's increasing military aggression in Asia. On his first Asian tour, Hegseth announced the upgrade of the US military command in Japan to a newly established "war-fighting headquarters." This move coincides with the need for enhanced military capabilities from both nations as they face potential threats from China, particularly concerning Taiwan.

During discussions with Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, Hegseth provided assurance concerning the shift in US engagement under President Donald Trump's "America First" policy. Concerns over Trump's potential trade tariffs on Japan, a steadfast ally, linger among Japanese defence officials. Hegseth and Nakatani agreed to expedite missile development projects like Medium-Range Air to Air Missiles and surface-to-air missiles, addressing a munitions shortage.

The US and Japan have decided to upgrade command structures for better joint response capabilities. Japan initiated the Japan Joint Operations Command to strengthen responses and collaborate with US forces. Hegseth emphasized sustainable deterrence, mindful of the disputed East China Sea areas and Taiwan. He participated in a joint memorial for the Battle of Iwo Jima, highlighting the strong US-Japan alliance.

