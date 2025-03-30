Left Menu

Tragic Collision in West Delhi Claims Two Lives: Investigation Underway

A tragic car accident in West Delhi's Naraina resulted in the deaths of two young men, Lakshit Negi and Yash Verma. Two others sustained serious injuries. The car, a Maruti Ciaz, crashed into a tree, with police investigating the cause. A separate collision in South Delhi caused minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic car accident in West Delhi's Naraina claimed the lives of two young men, Lakshit Negi and Yash Verma, in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident has left the community in shock and highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in the area.

The crash occurred around 2:45 am when the Maruti Ciaz they were travelling in lost control and slammed into a tree, leaving the vehicle severely damaged. Two other passengers, Yash Gupta and Himanshu, were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

In a separate incident, a car reportedly jumped a traffic signal on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road and collided with a truck. This accident resulted in minor injuries to Sumit and his three friends. Authorities are conducting investigations into both collisions to determine culpability and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

