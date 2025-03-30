Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Tribal Woman Killed in Naxal-Related IED Blast in Chhattisgarh

A 40-year-old tribal woman, Sushila Sodhi, died in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after stepping on a Naxal-planted IED. This marks the seventh civilian death from similar incidents in the district since January 2024, highlighting the enduring threat of Maoist activities in the region.

Updated: 30-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:05 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district when a 40-year-old tribal woman was killed after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) set by Naxalites. The blast occurred on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the Bottamarka Hills under Usoor police station limits, according to police reports.

The victim, identified as Sushila Sodhi from Sodhipara in Usoor village, was collecting mahua fruits when she accidentally triggered the device, leading to her tragic death despite urgent medical attention at Usoor Community Health Centre.

This marks the seventh civilian casualty from IED blasts in Bijapur this year. Maoists frequently plant these explosives to target security forces in the interior regions of Bastar, inadvertently ensnaring civilians and livestock, police indicated. Another similar blast injured a woman near Bodga village on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

