Arrests Made in Vidhan Sabha Gherao Clash

Chandan Sahu, 24, was arrested for his involvement in the attack on police during the Congress' Vidhan Sabha Gherao. He, along with Mirza Islam Baig, faces charges of rioting and criminal intimidation. The incident led to injuries and the registration of three police cases.

Authorities have arrested another individual linked to the March 27 attack on police during the Congress' Vidhan Sabha Gherao protest. Chandan Sahu, 24, was apprehended in Bhubaneswar.

Sahu is charged alongside Mirza Islam Baig, who was previously detained. Both are accused of rioting and criminal intimidation, among other offenses.

The clash resulted in injuries to several police officers and party members, prompting police to register three cases the following day at the Capital Police Station.

