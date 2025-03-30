Arrests Made in Vidhan Sabha Gherao Clash

Authorities have arrested another individual linked to the March 27 attack on police during the Congress' Vidhan Sabha Gherao protest. Chandan Sahu, 24, was apprehended in Bhubaneswar.

Sahu is charged alongside Mirza Islam Baig, who was previously detained. Both are accused of rioting and criminal intimidation, among other offenses.

The clash resulted in injuries to several police officers and party members, prompting police to register three cases the following day at the Capital Police Station.

