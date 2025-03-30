Left Menu

Right-Wing Mahapanchayat Calls for Abolition of Waqf Board

Various right-wing groups gathered at a mahapanchayat to demand the complete abolition of the Waqf Board, citing unfair rights and nationalisation of its properties. A memorandum was sent to Indian leaders. The Waqf Act was called discriminatory against constitutional equality rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:34 IST
Right-Wing Mahapanchayat Calls for Abolition of Waqf Board
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Various right-wing organisations convened a mahapanchayat, expressing partial support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and advocating for the complete dissolution of the Waqf Board. They sent a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the nationalisation of properties held under the Waqf Board, as per a statement from the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation.

The event, prompted by a call from the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation, saw participation from right-wing groups such as the Rashtriya Hindu Front. Attendees across the nation collectively demanded the Waqf Board's abolition, submitting a memorandum to top government officials as a formal appeal.

Anil Chaudhary, President of the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation, highlighted that post-partition properties of Muslims in Pakistan were granted to minorities in India by the 1954 government. However, he claimed that Waqf law amendments in 1955, 1995, and 2013 granted excessive rights to the Waqf Board, leading to property disputes. He advocated for government acquisition of Waqf properties, suggesting institutions like the Archaeological Survey of India for management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025