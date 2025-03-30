Right-Wing Mahapanchayat Calls for Abolition of Waqf Board

Various right-wing organisations convened a mahapanchayat, expressing partial support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and advocating for the complete dissolution of the Waqf Board. They sent a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the nationalisation of properties held under the Waqf Board, as per a statement from the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation.

The event, prompted by a call from the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation, saw participation from right-wing groups such as the Rashtriya Hindu Front. Attendees across the nation collectively demanded the Waqf Board's abolition, submitting a memorandum to top government officials as a formal appeal.

Anil Chaudhary, President of the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation, highlighted that post-partition properties of Muslims in Pakistan were granted to minorities in India by the 1954 government. However, he claimed that Waqf law amendments in 1955, 1995, and 2013 granted excessive rights to the Waqf Board, leading to property disputes. He advocated for government acquisition of Waqf properties, suggesting institutions like the Archaeological Survey of India for management.

(With inputs from agencies.)