Moustache Group's Bold Expansion: Aiming for 100 Properties by 2030

Jaipur's Moustache Group of Hotels announced a strategic rebranding and ambitious growth plan on Monday, targeting to expand its portfolio to 100 properties by 2030.

With a presence across 20 hostels, 10 mid-market hotels, and eight boutique luxury stays, the company aims to leverage the growing demand in India's travel market, especially driven by millennials, Gen Z, and solo travelers.

The group has outlined three distinct verticals under its refreshed brand: Moustache Hostels, Moustache Select, and Luxuria by Moustache, aiming for Rs 100 crore in revenue by FY27, said founder-director Deepak Agarwal. The company is set to add up to 50 new properties by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)