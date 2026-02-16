Left Menu

Moustache Group's Bold Expansion: Aiming for 100 Properties by 2030

Jaipur's Moustache Group of Hotels rebrands to expand its portfolio to 100 properties by 2030. The company focuses on hostels, mid-market hotels, and luxury stays to capture the growing travel market. By 2028, it aims to add 50 properties, targeting Rs 100 crore in revenue by FY27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:07 IST
Moustache Group's Bold Expansion: Aiming for 100 Properties by 2030
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur's Moustache Group of Hotels announced a strategic rebranding and ambitious growth plan on Monday, targeting to expand its portfolio to 100 properties by 2030.

With a presence across 20 hostels, 10 mid-market hotels, and eight boutique luxury stays, the company aims to leverage the growing demand in India's travel market, especially driven by millennials, Gen Z, and solo travelers.

The group has outlined three distinct verticals under its refreshed brand: Moustache Hostels, Moustache Select, and Luxuria by Moustache, aiming for Rs 100 crore in revenue by FY27, said founder-director Deepak Agarwal. The company is set to add up to 50 new properties by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India
2
Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

 Global
3
Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

 India
4
Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026