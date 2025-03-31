Left Menu

Russian Security Forces Respond to Roof Shooter in Murmansk

In Murmansk, Russia, special forces wounded a suspect who was shooting randomly from a building's roof. Governor Andrei Chibis confirmed that security forces were dispatched to the scene. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported during the incident, according to emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 02:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian special forces have apprehended a suspect who opened fire randomly from the rooftop of a building in Murmansk, a city in northern Russia. The individual was shot and wounded during the operation.

The governor of Murmansk region, Andrei Chibis, revealed on Telegram that security forces had been deployed swiftly following reports of an unidentified person discharging a weapon from the rooftop.

Despite the chaos of the incident, officials reported through TASS state news agency that no injuries were reported, citing information from emergency services.

