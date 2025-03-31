Left Menu

Yen and Gold Surge Amid Tariff Tensions

The Japanese yen and gold surged as traders reacted to potential U.S. tariff announcements that could spark inflation and slow economic growth. The yen rose against the dollar, while gold hit record highs. Markets remain jittery despite President Trump's negotiation hints, with global currencies and stocks experiencing volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:28 IST
Yen and Gold Surge Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese yen and gold made notable gains on Monday as global markets braced for the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's looming tariff announcements. The yen strengthened by 0.74% against the U.S. dollar, while gold surged to a record $3,112.14, illustrating traders' apprehension over possible inflation and economic slowdown.

Monday's market movements occurred against a backdrop of concerns sparked by U.S. data pointing to rising core inflation, which intensifies fears of stagflation. Investors shifted towards safe-haven assets, pressuring the dollar and causing a dip in U.S. Treasury yields. The Swiss franc also gained 0.3% against the dollar as a traditional safe harbor in times of uncertainty.

Despite President Trump's suggestion of possible bilateral agreements to mitigate tariffs, market reaction remains tense, with global currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars weakening. Analysts warn of potential market disruptions if aggressive tariffs are imposed, emphasizing the risk of a sharp sell-off elevating the U.S. dollar in the short term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025