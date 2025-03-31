Tragic Outcome of Court Marriage Opposed by Family in Ballia

In a grim event in Ballia city, an alleged dispute over family opposition to a court marriage led to a fatal outcome. Police reported on Monday that a man reportedly murdered his wife and then attempted suicide in a lodge.

The woman passed away from her injuries, while the husband is hospitalized under critical care. Authorities have identified the deceased as Neha Parveen and the injured as Jameel Ahmad.

The couple's recent court marriage faced opposition from Jameel's family, a factor believed to have led them to the lodge. Investigations are underway as police await further statements from Jameel.

