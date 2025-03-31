Left Menu

Tragic Outcome of Court Marriage Opposed by Family in Ballia

A tragic incident unfolded in Ballia as a man allegedly killed his wife and attempted suicide, attributed to familial opposition to their court marriage. The woman succumbed to her injuries, while the man remains in critical condition. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:41 IST
Tragic Outcome of Court Marriage Opposed by Family in Ballia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim event in Ballia city, an alleged dispute over family opposition to a court marriage led to a fatal outcome. Police reported on Monday that a man reportedly murdered his wife and then attempted suicide in a lodge.

The woman passed away from her injuries, while the husband is hospitalized under critical care. Authorities have identified the deceased as Neha Parveen and the injured as Jameel Ahmad.

The couple's recent court marriage faced opposition from Jameel's family, a factor believed to have led them to the lodge. Investigations are underway as police await further statements from Jameel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025