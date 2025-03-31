Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Modi to Halt Offshore Mining for Coastal Protection

Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Modi urging the cancellation of tenders permitting offshore mining along India's coastlines. Gandhi highlights the protests from coastal communities and the severe threats to marine ecosystems and fisherfolk livelihoods. He calls for rigorous environmental and socio-economic assessments before proceeding.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke tenders permitting offshore mining along the coasts of Kerala, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He cited significant concerns over the impact on marine life and coastal communities.

In his letter, Gandhi criticized the central government for proceeding without assessing environmental impacts or consulting local stakeholders, noting that these decisions could damage marine ecosystems and threaten the livelihoods of millions of fisherfolk. He stressed the need for comprehensive scientific studies before any decision on mining activities.

Highlighting protests from coastal communities, Gandhi emphasized the urgency for the government to engage with these stakeholders, asserting that their well-being is intricately linked to the health of marine environments. Gandhi's communication underscores the critical need to prioritize environmental sustainability over economic gains.

