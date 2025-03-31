Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Iran vs. U.S. on Nuclear Deal

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a stern warning to the United States on Monday, stating that any hostile actions following President Donald Trump's threats could lead to severe repercussions for the U.S.

President Trump, having reiterated his intent to bomb Iran should it fail to agree to a new nuclear deal, finds the U.S. locked in a tense standoff, exacerbated by Khamenei's comments on enduring enmity from the U.S. and Israel.

In a response to U.S. overtures, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that while direct negotiations with Washington were off the table, Iran remains open to indirect discussions, reflecting both Tehran's defiance and its openness to diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)