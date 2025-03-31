Coal Mine Blast in Asturias: A Tragic Turn

A devastating explosion occurred in a coal mine in Spain's northern region of Asturias on Monday, injuring at least nine people, according to El Mundo newspaper. The blast has reportedly left several individuals trapped underground, intensifying the urgency of rescue operations.

Emergency services in the region verified they had received an emergency call reporting the explosion at a mine situated in Degana. Responders, including helicopters and ambulances, were dispatched immediately to the scene.

While authorities confirmed at least three injuries initially, the gravity of the situation remains precarious with ongoing uncertainties about additional victims possibly trapped underground. Rescue missions continue as authorities scramble to ensure the safety of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)