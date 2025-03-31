Russo-Ukrainian Conflict: Strikes on Energy Facilities Escalate Tensions
Russia's defense ministry accused Ukraine of attacking Russian energy facilities in the Bryansk region, violating a moratorium on such actions. The ministry criticized Ukraine's inability to adhere to agreements, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations over energy infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:17 IST
Russia's defense ministry declared on Monday that Ukraine had targeted Russian energy facilities in the Bryansk region within the last 24 hours.
This move is said to flout an existing moratorium on assaults against each other's energy infrastructure, intensifying ongoing regional tensions.
The ministry condemned the attacks as evidence of Ukraine's failure to honor bilateral agreements, highlighting the escalating conflict over critical energy assets.
