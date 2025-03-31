Boosting Judicial Infrastructure: Incentives Proposed Amid Funding Delays

A parliamentary panel has suggested a system of penalties and incentives to improve the utilisation of funds meant for judicial infrastructure in India's northeastern states. The proposal aims to instill a sense of urgency among state authorities for the timely and effective use of these funds. The panel's report, presented in Parliament last week, highlighted the hindrances faced due to revised procedural guidelines under the new Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

The Standing Committee on Law and Personnel noted that stringent conditions for fund release have caused delays, with three out of eight northeastern states failing to receive their funds for the fiscal year 2022-23. The committee urged the Finance Ministry to relax guidelines where genuine difficulties in implementation are faced, emphasizing that such measures could significantly improve the situation.

In addition, the committee recommended introducing a system of penalties and incentives to encourage better financial management among state governments. The aim is to ensure not only the full and effective use of funds but also to create a sense of urgency for their timely deployment. This approach may enhance judicial infrastructure development across the northeastern states.

