Man Arrested for Exploiting Minor Under False Marriage Promise

Authorities have detained a man named Premchand Chauhan for allegedly exploiting a minor girl over the last three months under the guise of a marriage promise. According to Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, Chauhan, aged 25, had been sexually assaulting the Class 10 student.

The situation was uncovered when the girl's father became aware of the misconduct. Allegedly, Chauhan responded with abuse and threats to harm the girl's family members. Further, he threatened to distribute inappropriate photographs of the girl on social media.

A formal complaint by the father led to Chauhan's arrest under the BNS and POCSO Act. Police records indicate that he was apprehended on Monday and remains in custody pending further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)