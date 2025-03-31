Man Arrested for Exploiting Minor Under False Marriage Promise
A man named Premchand Chauhan has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a Class 10 student under the pretext of marriage. Upon learning of the situation, the girl's father filed a complaint, leading to Chauhan's arrest for violating the BNS and POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have detained a man named Premchand Chauhan for allegedly exploiting a minor girl over the last three months under the guise of a marriage promise. According to Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, Chauhan, aged 25, had been sexually assaulting the Class 10 student.
The situation was uncovered when the girl's father became aware of the misconduct. Allegedly, Chauhan responded with abuse and threats to harm the girl's family members. Further, he threatened to distribute inappropriate photographs of the girl on social media.
A formal complaint by the father led to Chauhan's arrest under the BNS and POCSO Act. Police records indicate that he was apprehended on Monday and remains in custody pending further legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Condemns Telangana CM for Threats to YouTubers, Questions Congress's Commitment to Free Speech
Trump's Command: Airstrikes to Halt Houthi Threats
U.S. Continues Strikes on Yemen to Halt Houthi Threats
Global Intelligence Conclave: Strengthening Security Ties Amid Emerging Threats
Army Chief Warns of Global Security Threats Amid Shifting Alliances