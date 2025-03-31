Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail in Sensational Odisha Murder Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a woman accused of murdering her husband, found in a trolley bag in Odisha. The decision considered her time in custody, care responsibilities, and lack of influence on witnesses. The trial continues, focusing on a tumultuous domestic situation turned deadly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:29 IST
The Supreme Court has granted bail to a woman accused of murdering her husband, who was found dead in a trolley bag in the Khurda district forest of Odisha. This move comes after she spent over two years in custody, given the need for her to care for her child.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh made the decision, noting that the conclusion of the trial was still distant, with only 15 of 37 witnesses examined so far. The court stated that the woman does not appear in a position to influence witnesses.

The accused was initially denied bail by the Odisha High Court. Besides her, two accomplices have been implicated in the murder, supposedly sparked by an abusive relationship and executed following a vicious altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

