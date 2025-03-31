Arson Investigation Targets Tesla Dealership Blaze in Rome

Overnight in Rome, a Tesla dealership became the latest target of possible arson, leading to the destruction of 17 vehicles, according to Italian security sources.

The anti-terrorism police unit, Digos, has taken the lead in the investigation, focusing on potential anarchist involvement on the city's eastern outskirts. Drone footage reveals burnt-out vehicles lying in the dealership's parking lot.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of vandalism against Tesla, spurred by the right-wing affiliations of Elon Musk, the company's owner, who has supported far-right parties in Europe. Thankfully, no injuries occurred during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)