Arson Investigation Targets Tesla Dealership Blaze in Rome
Italian police are investigating a suspected arson attack on a Tesla dealership in Rome, which resulted in the destruction of 17 cars. Anti-terrorism police are exploring connections to anarchist activities, amid rising vandalism against Tesla worldwide. The blaze caused partial damage to the dealership, but no injuries were reported.
Overnight in Rome, a Tesla dealership became the latest target of possible arson, leading to the destruction of 17 vehicles, according to Italian security sources.
The anti-terrorism police unit, Digos, has taken the lead in the investigation, focusing on potential anarchist involvement on the city's eastern outskirts. Drone footage reveals burnt-out vehicles lying in the dealership's parking lot.
This incident is part of a broader pattern of vandalism against Tesla, spurred by the right-wing affiliations of Elon Musk, the company's owner, who has supported far-right parties in Europe. Thankfully, no injuries occurred during the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
