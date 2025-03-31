Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar: A Nation in Crisis

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar, claiming over 2,000 lives and leaving thousands injured. State media reported ongoing rescue efforts as many remain missing. The disaster struck during Ramadan, killing hundreds in mosques, and toppling a monastery with 270 monks reportedly dead.

Myanmar already grapples with civil war challenges, and the earthquake's devastation compounds the existing hunger and disease threats. Aid groups and the UN voice concerns over access to impacted areas. Power outages and fuel shortages further hinder relief operations, with many survivors left exposed in makeshift shelters.

International aid is streaming in, yet the vast destruction, coupled with the region's tense geopolitical situation, hampers relief processes. The earthquake highlights Myanmar's fragility amid civil unrest and natural calamities, posing critical questions about the international community's role in aiding the embattled nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)