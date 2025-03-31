Lamborghini Mishap in Noida: Speed, Injury, and Legal Battles
A district court has granted bail to a man accused of hitting two pedestrians with his Lamborghini in Noida. Deepak Kumar was arrested following the accident. The labourers are undergoing treatment. The incident occurred during a test drive, leading to charges of rash driving against Kumar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, a district court in Noida granted bail to Deepak Kumar, the man at the center of a high-profile incident involving a Lamborghini sportscar.
Kumar, a resident of Ajmer and car dealer in Noida, faced allegations of hitting two pedestrians while on a test drive, subsequently leading to his arrest.
The victims, identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, are being treated for injuries sustained in the accident, which allegedly occurred due to vehicle malfunction, according to Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lamborghini
- accident
- Noida
- bail
- Deepak Kumar
- pedestrians
- car crash
- test drive
- rash driving
- injuries
Advertisement