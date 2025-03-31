Lamborghini Mishap in Noida: Speed, Injury, and Legal Battles

On Monday, a district court in Noida granted bail to Deepak Kumar, the man at the center of a high-profile incident involving a Lamborghini sportscar.

Kumar, a resident of Ajmer and car dealer in Noida, faced allegations of hitting two pedestrians while on a test drive, subsequently leading to his arrest.

The victims, identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, are being treated for injuries sustained in the accident, which allegedly occurred due to vehicle malfunction, according to Kumar.

