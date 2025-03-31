Eid Protests: Waqf Amendment and Palestine Solidarity Spark Political Tensions

Madhya Pradesh's Eid celebrations saw political undertones with protests against the Union government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, marked by participants wearing black armbands. This gesture of dissent coincided with expressions of solidarity for Palestine, captured in placards, intensifying the ongoing political discourse.

The clash between the ruling BJP and Congress took a toll on the communal atmosphere, with BJP's Vishvas Sarang decrying what he termed as 'polarizing tactics' by the opposition. Meanwhile, Congress's Abhinav Barolia defended the Palestine solidarity, framing it as a humanitarian stance rather than a political maneuver.

The tension unveils deeper issues of political strategy, communal discourse, and international affiliations in Indian politics, especially as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill approaches parliamentary discussion amid opposition dissent.

