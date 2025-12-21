BJP Predicts Political Wind Shift in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran issued a scathing critique of TVK founder Vijay, asserting that he lacks the potential even to secure a councillor position.

In contrast, Nagendran proudly underscored his party's confidence in AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami as the state's next chief minister, bolstered by strong BJP support.

He accused the current DMK leadership, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, of failing the public, while forecasting a significant political shift reminiscent of Bihar's recent electoral winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)