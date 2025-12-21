Left Menu

BJP Predicts Political Wind Shift in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran criticized TVK founder Vijay's political prospects and emphasized that AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the next chief minister. Nagendran highlighted the BJP's support and accused the current DMK government, led by M K Stalin, of failing the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:24 IST
Nainar Nagendran
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran issued a scathing critique of TVK founder Vijay, asserting that he lacks the potential even to secure a councillor position.

In contrast, Nagendran proudly underscored his party's confidence in AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami as the state's next chief minister, bolstered by strong BJP support.

He accused the current DMK leadership, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, of failing the public, while forecasting a significant political shift reminiscent of Bihar's recent electoral winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

