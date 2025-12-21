BJP Predicts Political Wind Shift in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran criticized TVK founder Vijay's political prospects and emphasized that AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the next chief minister. Nagendran highlighted the BJP's support and accused the current DMK government, led by M K Stalin, of failing the people.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran issued a scathing critique of TVK founder Vijay, asserting that he lacks the potential even to secure a councillor position.
In contrast, Nagendran proudly underscored his party's confidence in AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami as the state's next chief minister, bolstered by strong BJP support.
He accused the current DMK leadership, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, of failing the public, while forecasting a significant political shift reminiscent of Bihar's recent electoral winds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Criticizes DMK Double Standards
DMK Criticizes VB-G RAM G Scheme: A Controversial Overhaul of Rural Employment
Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Minority Policies Amidst Christmas Celebration
Nurses Protest Turns Turbulent as AIADMK Leader Criticizes Detention
Vijay Targets DMK as 'Evil Force' in Fiery Political Rally