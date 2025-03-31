Auto Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Heinous Crime in Patiala

An auto rickshaw driver was detained in Patiala district on charges of raping a 12-year-old schoolgirl, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The accused, identified as Shubham Kanojia, was responsible for the victim's school commute.

The appalling incident emerged when the girl's health worsened, leading to a medical examination that confirmed her pregnancy. The case was reported by the victim's mother at the Bakshiwala Police Station.

Kanojia was apprehended on Sunday, and the victim is currently receiving hospital care. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)