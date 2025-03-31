Collision Course: Legal Tides Rise After U.K. Maritime Accident

A dramatic maritime collision off the coast of northeast England has sparked a wave of legal actions as the owner of the cargo ship involved, Solong, moves to address potential lawsuits. The incident, which took place on March 10, involved the Solong hitting the U.S. military-contracted tanker, Stena Immaculate.

The company's subsidiary, MS Solong Schiffahrtsgesellschaft M & Co KG, has initiated a legal case in London's High Court against Samskip and all other potential claimants. This follows a crash that occurred while the Solong was carrying Samskip containers, causing considerable damage and the disappearance of a crew member, now presumed dead.

In response, the company's spokesperson announced the creation of a "limitation fund" to compensate verified claims. This move ensures financial security for claimants in what is a typical process for large-scale maritime incidents. Meanwhile, legal trouble intensifies for Solong's captain, Vladimir Motin, who faces manslaughter charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)