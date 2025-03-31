Left Menu

Operation Brahma: India's Swift Aid to Myanmar Earthquake Victims

India has launched 'Operation Brahma,' delivering over 50 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar following a destructive 7.7-magnitude earthquake. The multi-sector response includes Indian Navy ships, Air Force deployments, and specialized rescue teams to assist affected regions, highlighting India's pivotal emergency role in regional natural disasters.

Updated: 31-03-2025 23:26 IST
In a swift humanitarian response, India has launched "Operation Brahma" to aid Myanmar following a catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which resulted in over 2,000 casualties and injured nearly 4,000 individuals. The first relief tranche comprising 50 tonnes was delivered by INS Satpura and INS Savitri to the city of Yangon on Monday.

India's commitment extends with three more Indian Navy vessels—INS Karmukh, INS Gharial, and LCU-52—carrying an additional 500 tonnes of aid materials scheduled to arrive. Additionally, a C-130 aircraft from the Indian Air Force is set to deliver more equipment and supplies directly to Mandalay.

Indian efforts encompass more than material aid. An 80-member National Disaster Response Force team and specialized units from the 50 (I) Para Brigade of the Indian Army are already engaged on the ground. New Delhi, reinforcing its longstanding ties with Myanmar, vows sustained support as the country initiates recovery.

