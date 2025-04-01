Tragedy Strikes Over Iftari Fruit Distribution in Mumbai

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Oshiwara district when a young man was murdered after a dispute over the distribution of fruits for 'iftari.'

The victim, identified as Mohammed Kaif Rahim Shaikh, was just 20 years old. The altercation, which began as an argument between Shaikh and 22-year-old Zafar Firoze Khan, tragically escalated on Sunday evening in Jogeshwari West.

Witnesses reported that Shaikh slapped Khan, both of whom worked at a children's clothing store, leading Khan to retaliate violently with his friends. Shaikh succumbed to his injuries from a stabbing attack, but police have detained one person involved as they probe further into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)