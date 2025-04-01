Left Menu

High-Stakes Pursuit: Tensions Escalate in Kathua Terrorist Manhunt

A police team faced gunfire from terrorists during a combing operation in Kathua district, with the confrontation marking the third encounter in eight days. Security forces have intensified their search for three terrorists, employing aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs. Six individuals were detained for allegedly aiding the fugitives.

A police operation turned volatile in Kathua district as terrorists opened fire on the combing team, said an officer from the scene.

The ongoing operation in Panjtirthi, Ramkote, marks the district's third showdown with militants in eight days, pushing security forces to intensify their siege efforts.

Increased search operations are underway in areas like Rui and Sanyal as authorities detained six individuals suspected of aiding the elusive terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

