High-Stakes Pursuit: Tensions Escalate in Kathua Terrorist Manhunt

A police operation turned volatile in Kathua district as terrorists opened fire on the combing team, said an officer from the scene.

The ongoing operation in Panjtirthi, Ramkote, marks the district's third showdown with militants in eight days, pushing security forces to intensify their siege efforts.

Increased search operations are underway in areas like Rui and Sanyal as authorities detained six individuals suspected of aiding the elusive terrorists.

